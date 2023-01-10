AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Marcus Carr made the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute to play and Sir’Jabari Rice hit three free throws over the final six seconds, sending No. 10 Texas to a wild 79-75 win over No. 17 TCU on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs led by 18 in the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO