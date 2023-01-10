Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Todd Bowles expected to return as Bucs head coach in 2023 season
TAMPA — Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Bucs plan to retain Todd Bowles as their head coach for the 2023 season regardless of the outcome of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Saturday. Bowles, 59, led the Bucs...
The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card clash this Sunday in Minneapolis. It’s the team’s first playoff game since 2016 and there is a buzz in the air. Although the Giants enter the game as underdogs, many across the nation are...
BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS activates $1,000 offer for Seahawks-49ers, NFL Saturday
Knicks win second straight since RJ Barrett's return
It's been less than three weeks since RJ Barrett received six stitches due to a dislocated finger in his right hand that caused the bone to cut through his skin. The former Duke basketball one-and-done suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the New York Knicks' loss at the Dallas ...
