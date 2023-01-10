ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Paltry finance report underlines Florida Democrats’ woes

'I found obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change.'. The post-election campaign finance reports from the two major parties in Florida emphasize the gaping chasm between Republicans and Democrats in what was until recently the country’s most hotly contested swing state.
FLORIDA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida Democrats may need 'new direction' following party chair’s resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The search is on for the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party. It comes as the current leader, Manny Diaz, abruptly resigned Monday. The former mayor of Miami served in the spot for a year and oversaw a series of brutal defeats during the November midterms. Republicans swept the Florida Cabinet. They kept the governor’s office and a US Senate seat. The GOP also nabbed super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis is tripling-down on the culture war — and running hard toward 2024

With all the hoopla in Washington since the Republican House majority came to town, it's easy to forget that clown car is only performing in one ring of the GOP circus. Hard as it is to take your eyes off that show, it's also important to pay attention to some of the other acts in state houses around the country — and none is more riveting than what's going on down in the laboratory of anti-democracy known as Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders on Thursday wasted no time outlining their highly anticipated priorities for the session, including tax cuts and repeal of right to work, after taking total control of state government for the first time in 40 years.The agenda, first unveiled by the newly elected House and Senate leadership late Wednesday, will look to repeal a tax on retirees' pensions, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, expand anti-discrimination protections and restore a prevailing wage policy.Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Simpson Drops Florida Concealed Weapons Lawsuit

After taking office this month, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has dropped a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a dispute involving information about a concealed weapons license applicant. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Five Judicial Appointments

Florida - Friday January 13, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in order to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that took effect on January 1, 2023. He has also made one additional judicial...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
FLORIDA STATE

