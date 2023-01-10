Read full article on original website
Do You Want Florida Democratic Party to Survive?
After Florida Democratic party chairman Manny Diaz quit on Monday, the house of cards started falling apart. The chairman’s resignation came just two months after the midterm elections, in which Florida Democrats suffered a monumental loss.
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
Paltry finance report underlines Florida Democrats’ woes
'I found obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change.'. The post-election campaign finance reports from the two major parties in Florida emphasize the gaping chasm between Republicans and Democrats in what was until recently the country’s most hotly contested swing state.
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
Florida Democrats may need 'new direction' following party chair’s resignation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The search is on for the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party. It comes as the current leader, Manny Diaz, abruptly resigned Monday. The former mayor of Miami served in the spot for a year and oversaw a series of brutal defeats during the November midterms. Republicans swept the Florida Cabinet. They kept the governor’s office and a US Senate seat. The GOP also nabbed super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Last Call for 1.11.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recognized Financial Wellness Month by encouraging Floridians to be vigilant about avoiding scams. “While budgeting, savings,...
Ron DeSantis is tripling-down on the culture war — and running hard toward 2024
With all the hoopla in Washington since the Republican House majority came to town, it's easy to forget that clown car is only performing in one ring of the GOP circus. Hard as it is to take your eyes off that show, it's also important to pay attention to some of the other acts in state houses around the country — and none is more riveting than what's going on down in the laboratory of anti-democracy known as Florida.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Simpson Drops Florida Concealed Weapons Lawsuit
After taking office this month, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has dropped a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a dispute involving information about a concealed weapons license applicant. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Florida professors, student ask judge to force state compliance of Stop WOKE pause
Florida professors, and a student, ask a federal judge to force state officials to comply with pause of the Stop WOKE Act at state institutions.
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Governor Makes Five Judicial Appointments
Florida - Friday January 13, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in order to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that took effect on January 1, 2023. He has also made one additional judicial...
Industry reps invoke Florida’s pioneering film history in call to resurrect state incentives program
‘Thirty-five other states are laughing all the way to the bank.’. Will this be the year Florida resurrects its dormant film and television productions incentives program? Industry members who call the state home sure hope so, citing billions in forgone revenue and the state’s pioneering history in motion pictures.
Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023
The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
