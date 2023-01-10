ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.

The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department announced that there will be a power outage in portions of its “first due area” in Harrison County on Friday, Jan. 13. The outage will last from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The department said in a Facebook post that anyone who needs to get warm or is on oxygen can stay in the fire department dining hall, where firefighters will have a generator running. The department is at 430 Spelter Road.

Federal agency considering ban on gas stoves: report

In Monongalia County, there are two planned power outages coming up. On Thursday, Jan. 12, residents near Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbrush Lane and Dean Drive will be out of power from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximately 257 customers will be affected. If there is inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled to Jan 17.

Another power outage is planned for Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Facebook post by the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said 158 Mon Power customers in parts of Pursglove and Morgantown will be affected, specifically those in the Blue Horizon Drive, Dews Avenue, Pursglove Road and Ramp Hollow Road area.

Customers who are affected by the outages should have received a notification, the post said.

Richard Kesling
3d ago

The story is incomplete. Someone should give a complete listing of outages and times as we have one tomorrow, Jan 11th for portions of Clarksburg. I had to listen to the voice-mail 3 or 4 times to get the date correct.

