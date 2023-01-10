Arson likely in blaze that destroyed businesses. Here’s what Fresno Fire investigators say

A massive fire that demolished a Fresno strip mall and displaced six local businesses may have been intentionally set.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed Tuesday that it has opened an arson investigation into Friday’s blaze in the Sunnyside neighborhood and shared video of two suspects believed to responsible for the fire.

The surveillance footage shows two men breaking into Blendz Barber Lounge early Friday morning, according to Fresno Fire spokesperson Jonathan Lopez.

In the video, the two can be seen throwing what appear to be rocks at the front of the business, eventually shattering the window glass and gaining entry.

“Shortly after that, the video shows smoke and fire coming out of the building,” Lopez said.

A strip mall at Kings Canyon Road and Phillip Avenue caught fire Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in southeast Fresno, California. The building was home to Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge Restaurant and Pub and Sunnyside Deli. JOSHUA TEHEE/jtehee@fresnobee.com

The fire razed the majority of the building, which sits on the north side of Kings Canyon Road east of Clovis Avenue and housed the barbershop, along with a hair salon, pharmacy, dance studio and two restaurants — Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge and Sunnyside Deli.

Sunnyside Deli was separated by a block wall from the rest of the building and was not destroyed by the fire, though it did suffer extensive damage. A GoFundMe has been set up to help employees while the restaurant in closed.

A similar GoFundMe has been set up for Terry Clark Dance , which has moved its classes to its studio on Bullard Avenue at Fresno Street.

Kelly Allred, who has owned Irish O’Sullvan’s for more than a decade , called the whole situation “pretty devastating.”

She told The Bee that the restaurant has insurance and that the landlord has “vowed to rebuild.” There’s been talk of a meeting with the area’s councilmember to see how the city might be able to help.

But it’s just too soon to know what happens next.

“I would love to see it get reopened,” she said.

“We don’t know.”

The Fresno Fire Department said there will eventually be a reward via Valley Crime Stoppers, but anyone with information on the fire should call the department’s arson tip line at 559-621-2776.

The exterior of Irish OSullivan’s bar and restaurant, shown March 8, 2022 in Fresno. Irish OSullivan’s, with a discreet name change, plans to re-open at its original location on Kings Canyon Road after it closed for two years due to the pandemic. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Sunnyside Delicatessen has been reopened with new owners in its original location along Kings Canyon Avenue, adding craft beer to its already popular collection of sandwiches. Photographed Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com