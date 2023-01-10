Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
madillrecord.net
Suspect found after citizen reports whereabouts to MCSO
A Kingston man was arrested after a traffic stop. On January 8, a Marshall County Deputy had initiated a traffic stop on Daniel Everett. After stopping for the deputy, Everett, a 34-yearold male from Kingston, decided to flee. According the deputy, Everett turned around while the deputy was trying to set up a road block. Everett then rammed the deputy’s unit causing injuries to the deputy and significant damage to the vehicle. The deputy received injuries to his arm from the impact, but is expected to recover.
KXII.com
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
fox4news.com
Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
easttexasradio.com
Bryan County Man Jailed For Threatening Officers, Making Bomb Threat
Bokchito Police responded to a disturbance and learned that 61-year-old Sidney Hawks was screaming obscenities at a woman and her children. Hawks threatened to kill the officer and began running in and out of the house. He was taken into custody and told the officers he had set a time bomb inside the house. They called the bomb squad, but they found no explosive devices. Nevertheless, he’s in the Bryan County Jail on multiple charges.
KXII.com
Bokchito Police warn against scam phone calls
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department warns about possible scam phone calls on Friday. In a Facebook post, the department said residents reported receiving phone calls from number with a 405-area code indicating that they are attempting to collect donations for rural Oklahoma Police Departments, including Bokchito. Police...
KXII.com
Thousands of dollars stolen from Colbert Volunteer Fire Department
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Thousands of dollars in cash goes missing from Colbert’s Volunteer Fire Department’s safe and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is stepping in. According to Fire Chief Bob Marks, $5,000 was stolen in late October or early November. But both Chief Marks and Police...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 11)
Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1900 block of E. Price Tuesday morning at 8:38 for not displaying a registration. The Ford Mustang accelerated and tried to evade the officer. The chase ended in the 600-block of NE 13th, where the driver, identified as Joshua Brett Galyon, 34, of Paris, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Galyon also had an outstanding felony Probation Violation warrant from possession of a controlled substance charge. Officers transferred Galyon to the Lamar County Jail.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday morning. According to a press release, Paris Police responded to a fatality accident at 12:52 a.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of FM 79. Police said a car left the roadway...
KXII.com
Durant business donates ballistic vests to fire department
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Last month, Durant local agencies quickly responded to an active shooter threat that turned out to be a hoax at Durant High School. While law enforcement have different forms of protection as they enter a potential line of fire, firefighters and paramedics are often left exposed. Brent...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 09)
A fatal accident occurred Friday afternoon at 12:52 in the 3400 block of FM 79. A 2017 Nissan 370Z left the roadway traveling Northwest and struck a tree killing the driver. The investigation continues. A victim reported Friday at about 4:25 pm that someone had burglarized a residence in the...
KXII.com
Sherman apartment complex catches fire again
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row. The Sherman Fire Department received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday about a smaller fire at the same apartment complex that caught fire on Monday. Fire officials said it was reported early,...
KXII.com
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few days before Christmas. Family said they’re heartbroken she was taken from them so soon. An active member of the choir, Kiwanis Key Club, softball team and the FBC...
KXII.com
City of Whitewright warns against window scammers
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The City of Whitewright received reports Tuesday of someone going door to door claiming they were contracted with the city to install windows. In a Facebook post, the city said they have no contract with any person or company to do this. They said if you have had any contact with this person, you can call the Police non-emergency number, 903-364-2210 to report it.
KXII.com
Trenton Fire Dept. donates equipment to Guatemala
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A Texoma volunteer fire department recently gave back to a fire station nearly two thousand miles away. Trenton Fire Chief C.J Fillingham said, “we’re paying it forward a whole bunch, is what we’re trying to do.”. Not only does the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department...
KXII.com
Puppy school hosts ‘Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog’ to honor local veterinarian
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Loyal Blue Pawfessional Puppy School is hosting a Dog Jog to honor the late veterinarian, Dr. Frieda Wells. Held at the Bryan County Fair Grounds, Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog will be on Jan. 28th at 10 a.m. Dr. Wells was greatly loved in...
KXII.com
New Ardmore shelter provides 40 more beds for homeless in city
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new overnight homeless shelter has opened in Ardmore, with room for up to 40 people. The Grace Center’s overnight shelter has been open for five days. Director Linda Heitman said so far, it’s been a big success. “They’re surprised that we serve supper...
KXII.com
Gainesville community raised over $50K for 4-year-old with brain tumor
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville community gathered on Friday for a benefit dinner to help raise funds for the Schemmel family, whose daughter was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December. According to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, the community raised over $50,000 on behalf of Lennox and...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
Comments / 2