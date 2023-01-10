WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The City of Whitewright received reports Tuesday of someone going door to door claiming they were contracted with the city to install windows. In a Facebook post, the city said they have no contract with any person or company to do this. They said if you have had any contact with this person, you can call the Police non-emergency number, 903-364-2210 to report it.

WHITEWRIGHT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO