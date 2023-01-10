WCC announces Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty/Staff Award recipients

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College has recognized the exceptional service of two employees, Vickie Bell, recipient of the 2022 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty Award; and Loretta Johnson, recipient of the 2022 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Staff Award. Each received a $500 gift for their contributions to the college.

The purpose of the Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty and Staff Awards is to recognize, honor, and celebrate exceptional faculty and staff members who are making a difference in and out of the classroom. The Burns sponsor these annual $500 faculty and staff awards which will be awarded in perpetuity. Dr. Burns served as president of Wilkes Community College for 18 years from 1996-2014.

Mrs. Vickie Bell was nominated as a result of her passion for education, compassion for students, professional attitude, and clear desire for teaching. She is the epitome of what a community college instructor is about. Her compassion for teaching and learning knows no boundaries. Bell began her tenure with WCC in 2016 and is an active member of the North Carolina Respiratory Society where she serves as treasurer and recently received the Educator of the Year Award. She continues to develop professionally by honing her respiratory therapy skills through part-time employment at local hospitals. Bell also provides guest lectures on the dangers of vaping to the youth of the surrounding communities. As a community college graduate, she understands the value of higher education and improving social economic mobility for students. Through her own experiences, she empathizes with her students and embodies Dallas Herring’s community college philosophy. Her students are highly respected graduates and are sought by community partners. This is testimony to Bell’s dedication to education, the Respiratory Profession, and Excellence in Teaching. She is truly transforming lives through education.

Ms. Loretta Johnson, office manager for the Ashe Campus, was nominated because of her dedication, leadership, and attitude. She began her tenure with WCC in 1999 and her dedication goes beyond the job description. Statements included in her nomination packet included, “Every morning when I arrive, Lorretta has an update about not only what happened the day before, but also what we can expect for the day.” During her tenure with the college, she continues to find ways to make her job more productive. Johnson is always cordial with students and advocates on their behalf. She is a longstanding employee at the Ashe Campus and is relied upon for guidance. Johnson embraces and navigates change in a positive supportive way. She goes beyond her job duties and assists with events, from creating arrangements, decorating, serving food, and staying behind to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. Johnson is a great example of a team player that not only excels at her position but works equally hard to help others be successful.”

