Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the Perry County Commission in Alabama, was indicted Wednesday for voter fraud after he was allegedly caught stuffing ballots into a voting machine during the May Democratic primary election, and later mailing an undisclosed number of absentee ballots during the November general election. “He was there most of the day stuffing filled out ballots in favor of the candidates he was supporting,’’ said District Attorney Michael Jackson. “Witnesses came forward, and we felt we had enough to present to a Perry County grand jury.” It’s unclear which candidacies the son of civil rights activist Albert Turner Sr. submitted multiple ballots for, or if it impacted the results. Turner is charged with a misdemeanor for voting more than once, and a felony for harvesting ballots. The investigation is being turned over to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to avoid conflict of interest, as the incoming D.A. is Turner’s cousin, Robert H. Turner Jr.Read it at AL.com

