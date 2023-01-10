WATCH: Mizzou LB Tyron Hopper Announces 2023 Return

Missouri will be getting back another top defender in 2023, with linebacker Ty'ron Hopper announcing his intent to return

The Missouri Tigers got some huge news on Tuesday afternoon, with linebacker Ty'ron Hopper announcing his return for the 2023 season.

Hopper made his announcement on Twitter, with some slick video help from the official Missouri Football account.

Hopper transferred to Mizzou this past offseason after three seasons with Florida, making an instant impact with the Tigers' defense.

Hopper finished his first year with Missouri finishing second on the team to defensive back Jaylon Carlies with 78 total tackles.

He also led the team with a team-high 14 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, an interception, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

With Hopper leading the way, the Tigers' ranked eighth in the SEC in scoring defense, third in rush defense, seventh in pass defense, and fourth in total defense.

Alongside Hopper, the Tigers will also be returning the likes of other top defenders that had NFL projections, such as defensive lineman Darius Robinson, defensive back Jaylon Carlies , and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

They have also added some key players through the portal since the end of the regular season, with Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease, offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson, Florida defensive back Tre'vez Johnson, and Northwestern defensive lineman, Austin Firestone.

