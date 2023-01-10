The 28th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival & Celebration of Unity is Saturday

CHANDLER — The City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division invites the community to the 28th annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

This free event promotes the cultural diversity within Chandler through music, dance, art, food and more.

Eventgoers can experience live performances from a variety of diverse performers, ethnic foods and kids’ activities. Performers include Indigenous Enterprise, Era Kpop Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli – AZ, Mariachi Estrella de Cobre, and A3X, among others.

Attendees also will be able to purchase items from unique cultural vendors and receive information from a variety of local businesses, nonprofits and community organizations.

A complete entertainment schedule, along with a list of vendors, is available online at chandleraz.gov/MulticulturalFestival .



Also, the winners of the City’s annual Creative Expression Competition will be recognized onstage starting at 3:40 p.m. This year’s theme was "Connected Through Diversity: Finding commonalities and connections in our diverse community."

The winning artwork will be on display during the event (near the stage). The winners also will be featured online at chandleraz.gov/CreativeExpression after the event.

This year’s festival is sponsored by Intel. During the event, Intel will announce their second cohort of grant awardees from its Equity in STEAM Initiative in partnership with the YMCA on the downtown stage at 12:30 p.m. This initiative was created to advance women and people of color across STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) careers, to improve representation across the sector and the state of Arizona.

The Multicultural Festival is the signature event of the City’s Celebration of Unity, held in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

For more information on the annual festival or Celebration of Unity events, connect with Adrianna Erickson at adrianna.erickson@chandleraz.gov or 480-782-4329.

There are several other free events hosted by the Chandler Public Library as part of the celebration. Mark your calendar for the following: