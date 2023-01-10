ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Ink Nine Players to Future Deals

By Zack Kelberman
 3 days ago

The contracts were announced Monday.

As is customary, the Denver Broncos signed several players to reserve/future contracts following the 2022 regular-season finale.

The team announced Monday it has inked nine former practice-squadders: running back Tyreik McAllister, wide receiver Victor Bolden, offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Hunter Thedford, linebackers Wyatt Ray and Ray Wilborn, and defensive backs Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, and Devon Key.

Of the bunch, only Hicks, Ray, and Wilborn saw playing time for the Broncos this year. Hicks, a seventh-round draft pick last April, appeared in the club's Week 12 and 13 losses to Carolina and Baltimore, respectively, but was held off the stat sheet.

"Hicks is going to be a solid player," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said in May. "He's been exposed to a lot of good football and schemes at Wisconsin."

Ray, added to Denver's taxi squad in December, finished with two combined tackles over three appearances, logging 84% of special teams snaps in Week 18.

Wilborn, too, was a late-season practice squad arrival who contributed almost exclusively on specials, registering 31 snaps across the final two contests.

With these signings, the Broncos have 51 players scheduled under contract for the 2023 campaign.

