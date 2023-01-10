Is there such a thing as the “Kansas way of life”?. Sen. Roger Marshall clearly thinks so. The Kansas Republican recently sent out a year-in-review press release recapping his work. The headline? “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in Second Year.” That followed an earlier overview of his 2021 efforts: “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in First Year.”

