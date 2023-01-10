Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Roger Marshall fights for the ‘Kansas way of life.’ Whose life is he talking about? | Opinion
Is there such a thing as the “Kansas way of life”?. Sen. Roger Marshall clearly thinks so. The Kansas Republican recently sent out a year-in-review press release recapping his work. The headline? “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in Second Year.” That followed an earlier overview of his 2021 efforts: “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in First Year.”
Kansas Democratic Party director, investigated for toxic work environment, steps down
Ben Meers has stepped down as executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party nearly a year after the party completed an internal investigation into whether Meers had created a toxic workplace for staff. The party announced Meers’ departure on Friday, roughly two weeks after he officially stepped down. Kansas Democratic...
