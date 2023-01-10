Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Judge throws out political signage dispute from Elizabeth recall election
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former elected official in Elizabeth who alleged town leaders violated his rights when a police officer removed several of his signs for failing to comply with the municipal code. Jason Weiss, a former member of the town's board of trustees, ran...
Nassau County legislators rally against George Santos amid growing calls for his resignation
Nassau County legislators have even launched a "Where's George?" campaign, encouraging residents to take pictures of Santos when they see him and post them on social media.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics
With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
Comments / 0