NEW: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics

With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
PROVIDENCE, RI

