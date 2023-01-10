Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
‘It’s not like the auto industry ever wanted something from the state government and didn’t get it’
“The past is a foreign country,” novelist L.P Hartley once remarked. “They do things differently there.” In politics, the bounds of the Overton Window change over time and people live with the compromises that those foreigners made. I talk about these changes with long-time Detroit Free Press reporter Dawson Bell for this week’s Overton Window podcast.
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Michigan Was the Territory We Didn’t Want – Listen to This Classic Paul Harvey Tale
There was a time when the great state of Michigan was essentially a red-headed step-child; a territory that nobody wanted. Paul Harvey shares 'The Rest of the Story.'. People of a certain age need no explanation as to who Paul Harvey was. His daily radio broadcasts were 'appointment listening' before the term was even defined. For many of us, his mellifluous delivery is like comfort food, bringing back memories of spending time with our parents who tuned in religiously to hear his take on the day's events.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Michigan’s First Railbike Tour Trail to Open in May
Michigan is about to get its first railbike track, set to open to the public in May of this year. Michigan Was the Territory Nobody Wanted - Paul Harvey Tells 'The Rest of the Story'. What is a Railbike?. There's a lot of similarity between railbikes and the car Fred...
abc12.com
Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
