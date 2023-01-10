ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

‘It’s not like the auto industry ever wanted something from the state government and didn’t get it’

“The past is a foreign country,” novelist L.P Hartley once remarked. “They do things differently there.” In politics, the bounds of the Overton Window change over time and people live with the compromises that those foreigners made. I talk about these changes with long-time Detroit Free Press reporter Dawson Bell for this week’s Overton Window podcast.
Banana 101.5

Michigan Was the Territory We Didn’t Want – Listen to This Classic Paul Harvey Tale

There was a time when the great state of Michigan was essentially a red-headed step-child; a territory that nobody wanted. Paul Harvey shares 'The Rest of the Story.'. People of a certain age need no explanation as to who Paul Harvey was. His daily radio broadcasts were 'appointment listening' before the term was even defined. For many of us, his mellifluous delivery is like comfort food, bringing back memories of spending time with our parents who tuned in religiously to hear his take on the day's events.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
abc12.com

Enrollment in Boy Scouts programs explodes around Lower Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Boy Scouts programs are growing in popularity quickly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boy Scouts Michigan Crossroads Council, which encompasses the Lower Peninsula, registered nearly 9,650 new participants in 2022. Enrollment in scouting programs grew by 50% last year to more than 27,000 members.
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

