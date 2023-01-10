Read full article on original website
Hiker stumbles on dinosaur fossil in Colorado. Excavators find one more
Two large prehistoric fossils were unearthed after a hiker stumbled on one of them, a Colorado museum said. The hiker found the fossil in the Royal Gorge region, an area “famous for the discovery of a wide variety of prehistoric fossil remains,” late last year and “did the right thing” by contacting the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, according to a Jan. 12 email to McClatchy News from Lisa Studts, Royal Gorge Regional Museum’s director, and a news release from the museum.
Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026...
No. 2 Stanford women pull away in 4th to beat No. 8 UCLA
Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night. Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12)...
