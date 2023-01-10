Two large prehistoric fossils were unearthed after a hiker stumbled on one of them, a Colorado museum said. The hiker found the fossil in the Royal Gorge region, an area “famous for the discovery of a wide variety of prehistoric fossil remains,” late last year and “did the right thing” by contacting the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, according to a Jan. 12 email to McClatchy News from Lisa Studts, Royal Gorge Regional Museum’s director, and a news release from the museum.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO