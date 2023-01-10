ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Driver revived after Newfane car accident

NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
NEWFANE, NY
informnny.com

Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following...
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
AMHERST, NY

