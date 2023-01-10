Read full article on original website
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Amherst man arraigned for drunk driving, causing crash in Grand Island
An Amherst man was arraigned on Thursday afternoon before a Grand Island Court judge on one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors). Read more here:
Driver revived after Newfane car accident
NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.
Stolen vehicle sighting in Tonawanda leads to 2 arrests; 1 still on the lam
Town of Tonawanda police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being targeted by thieves, and early Thursday morning, one was found by officers.
Wheatfield man charged with DWI after pursuit
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following...
Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
Crash temporarily closes 33 at Best Street during evening commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash temporarily closed the 33 at Best Street, heading into downtown Buffalo, during the late-afternoon commute on Thursday. All traffic was being diverted off the 33 at Best Street. Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes if they are heading downtown. Buffalo Police were...
Five arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit, four defendants 18 and younger
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that five individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after a vehicular pursuit with police.
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Town of Tonawanda Police arrest two men in Hyundai theft
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Thursday that two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing a Hyundai vehicle in the city of Buffalo.
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
Firefighters respond to fire at car dealership in Town of Boston
BOSTON, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused almost a dozen vehicles to catch fire on Thursday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in a back lot at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. The dealership's general manager told 2 On Your Side that most of...
Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
Two teens arrested after shots fired incident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run. According to […]
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Student to be charged after making threat at Lake Shore
The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 12:30 p.m.
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
