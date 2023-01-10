NEWFANE, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday night on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that around 5 p.m. a Ford Escape swerved and hit an oncoming car. After hitting the oncoming car, the Escape went off the road and hit a tree and stopped in front of 6866 Ridge Road.

NEWFANE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO