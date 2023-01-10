ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer visits Lucy Beckham HS

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — University of South Carolina's football head coach visited Lucy Beckham High School on Friday morning. "The smiles on our student's faces were unbelievable," a Facebook post read. Coach Beamer, a Charleston native, became South Carolina's head coach in December 2020. South Carolina Gamecocks finished...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night. After battling back to win at Mississippi...
LEXINGTON, KY
WIS-TV

Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
LEXINGTON, KY
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
HOPKINS, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy

Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy