FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
wpde.com
Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer visits Lucy Beckham HS
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — University of South Carolina's football head coach visited Lucy Beckham High School on Friday morning. "The smiles on our student's faces were unbelievable," a Facebook post read. Coach Beamer, a Charleston native, became South Carolina's head coach in December 2020. South Carolina Gamecocks finished...
wpde.com
Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday night. After battling back to win at Mississippi...
WIS-TV
Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Where does all the rainwater go in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it rains, you often see water running down the side of the streets. Well, where does it go? The answer is into a watershed. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a larger common body of water. Columbia is made up of...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
WLTX.com
What's cooking with upcoming restaurants in Columbia?
About five new restaurants are coming right into the heart of Columbia. Here's what's cooking.
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
