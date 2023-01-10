Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis
Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
New Britain Herald
Kenneth Joseph Cyr
Kenneth Joseph Cyr, 62, of Barkhamsted, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2023, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Canada to Juliette and the late Edwin Cyr, Kenneth grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. In 1977 Kenneth enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the USMC, Kenneth enlisted in the Connecticut Army National Guard, proudly serving eight years combined. Following his military service, Kenneth joined the Carpenters Union.
New Britain Herald
William Theodore Clines Sr.
William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
New Britain Herald
Witold Karp
Witold Karp, 96, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Maria (Terlecka) Karp, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 at Jerome Home. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Julian and Maria (Swiderski) Karp. He immigrated to the United Stated in 1961, and settled in New Britain where he was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
New Britain Herald
Armen Paul Bayram
Armen Paul Bayram of Portland, son of the late Aram "Otto" Bayram and Julie Oshana Bayram, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Middlesex Hospital. He was 77 years old. He was born and raised, and spent most of his life residing in New Britain.He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1964. Following high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving 14 months in Vietnam during the war. He was awarded many decorations during his tour of duty in Vietnam, including two Purple Hearts.
New Britain Herald
In Memoriam
New Britain Herald
Berlin boys, Newington girls get wins this week in basketball action
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4) failed to make it three-in-a-row on Tuesday when they fell on the road to East Hartford 59-57. Jackson Forte paced the Canes with 16 points and Dontay Bishop logged 14. New Britain is back at home on Friday to host Windsor at 6:45 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Comedy show coming to Polish American Club in Newington
NEWINGTON – The laughs should be emanating from the Polish American Club the first Friday in March. Newington Chamber of Commerce’s Comedy Night is coming to the club at 140 Wilson Ave. on Friday, March 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Berlin exploring bringing now-legal cannabis businesses to town
BERLIN – Cannabis is now legal for adults to use in Connecticut and the town is exploring the possibility of welcoming “green” businesses to Berlin. Members of the Town Council and Plan & Zoning Commission will be getting together for an informational meeting in coming weeks, but a date has yet to be finalized.
New Britain Herald
Gov. Lamont outlines his vision for the state
Gov. Ned Lamont outlined his vision for the state in the coming year at Council of Small Towns (COST)’s 2023 Connecticut Town Meeting Wednesday. Lamont was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. Also participating were Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Attorney General William Tong.
New Britain Herald
New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
New Britain Herald
'Our door is always open': Youth Center in New Britain helping residents any way it can
NEW BRITAIN – Completing a test in the computer lab Wednesday, Julissa Aguilar said she could have done it on her cell phone but would rather work inside the Youth Center at 144 Clinton St. “Why not?” said Aguilar, alum of the Human Resources Agency of New Britain’s (HRA)...
New Britain Herald
More than 30 active blight complaints currently being handled in Newington
NEWINGTON – There are currently over 30 properties where active blight complaints are being handled in town. Newington’s Zoning Enforcement Officer Erik Hinckley updated elected officials on the blight list at the last meeting of the Town Council Jan. 10. The most recent prior update took place in...
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials unveil renderings for newest downtown development
NEW BRITAIN – City officials unveiled the renderings for a new development downtown. “This is another exciting day for downtown New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “This is honestly proof of another project where Amit (Lakhotia) and everybody had a vision that complements ours, that complements the plans that we put together going back to the Transit Oriented Development plans of 2016. That was only made more robust with the plan of Conservation and Development and we just finished that process and going through just last year; looking at and reusing some of our underutilized buildings and reimagining what they could be not necessarily from what the original purpose was.”
New Britain Herald
Longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters Marie Fox honored by town officials posthumously
NEWINGTON – Longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters Marie Fox was honored by town officials posthumously this week, after passing away Dec. 27. Mayor Beth DelBuono read a proclamation in her honor during the Town Council’s first meeting of the year Tuesday night. “I will say before I begin...
New Britain Herald
Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria will be closing after 11 years as popular eatery in Plantsville
SOUTHINGTON – Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria announced it will be closing in February after 11 years as popular eatery and fixture in the Plantsville area. Zingarella originally opened on the day before Thanksgiving in 2011. The restaurant, which offered both Italian food and New York style pizza, frequently participated in community events.
New Britain Herald
Waterbury man sentenced to 30 years in prison in killing of motel clerk in Berlin
BERLIN - A Waterbury man has been sentenced to three decades behind bars in connection with the killing of a hotel clerk in 2017. Rahheem McDonald, 43, received the 30-year prison term during a proceeding on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court. He had previously been allowed to plead guilty...
New Britain Herald
Bristol man in critical condition following three-car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Bristol man is in critical condition after the car he was driving in Southington on Thursday was struck by another motorist, causing it to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic. The victim has been identified as Hector Carrasco Gomez, 27. Police said Gomez, in a...
