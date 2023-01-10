ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

beckershospitalreview.com

Allegheny Health Network forced to temporarily close clinic

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has been forced to temporarily close its AHN Express Care East urgent care center in Harborcreek Township, Pa., due to a shortage of nurses, GoErie reported Jan. 10. The health system has not given a date for the reopening of the clinic but hopes to open...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

$400M Hawaii hospital renovation plan moves forward

The $400 million renovation project plan for Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital has moved forward as hospital administrators work to have a set plan in place by the end of the year, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 13. The funding for the project will largely come from the county...
KAPAA, HI

