BALTIMORE – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Thursday to expect much of the same sights and sounds for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade as years past, including marching bands. "We're going to do it. We're doing a parade," Mayor Scott said. "We'll do it ourselves. We know it'll be great. We know we'll have folks out there to join us. Just as many people who come out and cheer and take pictures with folks in the parade, we want them putting their hands in dirt, cleaning up trash, serving food."Scott said he wants Baltimore City...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO