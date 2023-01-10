ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation

Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing

TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy

BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'It'll be great': Baltimore Mayor says parade is important way to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

BALTIMORE –  Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Thursday to expect much of the same sights and sounds for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade as years past, including marching bands. "We're going to do it. We're doing a parade," Mayor Scott said. "We'll do it ourselves. We know it'll be great. We know we'll have folks out there to join us. Just as many people who come out and cheer and take pictures with folks in the parade, we want them putting their hands in dirt, cleaning up trash, serving food."Scott said he wants Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur

PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
PARKTON, MD

