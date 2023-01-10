Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
wypr.org
Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape
A backlog of hundreds of complaints about Baltimore police officers continues to grow each week as city officials make their final push toward setting up a new citizen-led oversight board. The board was mandated in late 2021 by the General Assembly as part of Anton’s Law, a police reform package...
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
blocbyblocknews.com
Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation
Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
VINDICATION: Baltimore State's Attorney Drops Keith Davis Jr's Murder Charges
All charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who has been tried in Maryland multiple times for the same murder in regards to a Pimlico Race Course shooting have been dropped, the State’s Attorney announced. Newly elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates declared on Friday, Jan. 13 that his office...
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
Wbaltv.com
Reviving Baltimore's Red Line among top transportation priorities of Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Transportation is one of the new priorities this legislative session, which includes reviving Baltimore's Red Line. Reviving the Red Line -- a 14-mile, 19-station, east-west light rail option for Baltimore City -- is not only a priority, but a work in progress at the State House.
Maryland Attorney General urges new hearing on vacated Syed conviction
Newly sworn in Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a motion on January 9 asking the State Appellate Court to order a new vacatur hearing.
Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy
BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
'It'll be great': Baltimore Mayor says parade is important way to celebrate Dr. King's legacy
BALTIMORE – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Thursday to expect much of the same sights and sounds for this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade as years past, including marching bands. "We're going to do it. We're doing a parade," Mayor Scott said. "We'll do it ourselves. We know it'll be great. We know we'll have folks out there to join us. Just as many people who come out and cheer and take pictures with folks in the parade, we want them putting their hands in dirt, cleaning up trash, serving food."Scott said he wants Baltimore City...
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
baltimorebeat.com
Around Baltimore: Ivan Bates is sworn in, Maryland makes way for weed, and a minimum wage increase
Ivan Bates is Baltimore’s New State’s Attorney. New Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates was privately sworn in on Monday, January 2, with a public ceremony taking place the following day at the War Memorial Building downtown. Bates defeated former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the primary election...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
Baltimore City to launch 4 new speed cameras this month
Four new speed cameras will be launched in Baltimore City school zones later this month. The Department of Transportation announced the new cameras will go into effect on or about Tuesday, Jan. 24
Wbaltv.com
Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
