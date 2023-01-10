ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sport Court Las Vegas Partners With Local Pickleball Club to Support Local Schools and Veterans in 2022

Business growth and increased community involvement were key goals in 2022 for Miles Reynolds, CEO of Sport Court Las Vegas. To support the company’s emphasis on giving, Reynolds created an important partnership with the nonprofit Southern Nevada Pickleball Club(SNP). The move has benefitted Las Vegas Valley schools and local veteran and first responder groups and will continue to do so into 2023.
Seebock Campaign Announces Endorsement From Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill in Ward One Henderson City Council Race

The Campaign Team for Jim Seebock announced an endorsement from Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. “Jim Seebock is an outstanding leader with a distinguished record of service to our police department and our community,” said McMahill. “I trust him, cops trust him, and you can trust him to make Henderson safer and stronger.”
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Google Provides Grant Funding to Eight Nevada-Based Organizations

STOREY COUNTY/HENDERSON, Nev. – Eight Nevada-based organizations are kicking off 2023 with more than $177,000 in combined grant donations to expand their services thanks to Google and its annual Data Center Community Grants Program. The Data Center Community Grants Program supports eligible organizations and initiatives that have a direct...
