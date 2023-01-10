Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, MichiganBryan DijkhuizenGaylord, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Related
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
MLive.com
Union Street Dam in Traverse City
A before photo is juxtaposed with a design rendering of Union Street Dam Park after the FishPass Project is complete. The project near downtown Traverse City is expected to be completed in spring 2023; construction began this week. 4 / 12. Union Street Dam. 5 / 12. Union Street Dam.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
WILX-TV
Michigan 911 outage under investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
A Copemish man is waking up in jail this morning after he was caught with drugs, officials said. Early Tuesday morning, a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the Copemish man after the deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have proper insurance. The Copemish man had a...
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0