Mancelona, MI

Union Street Dam in Traverse City

A before photo is juxtaposed with a design rendering of Union Street Dam Park after the FishPass Project is complete. The project near downtown Traverse City is expected to be completed in spring 2023; construction began this week. 4 / 12. Union Street Dam. 5 / 12. Union Street Dam.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?

If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
