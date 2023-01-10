Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Smith’s Gardentown named top large garden center in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls has been named the top large garden center in the Lone Star State. Employees traveled to College Station to receive two awards from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. “This is indeed a great honor for our organization,” Katherine...
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers for new inpatient center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center. The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.
newschannel6now.com
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County Annex construction to start early
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project moved up a week because the construction workers are moving quickly and already have the materials for scaffolding. He also noted it would be easy for them to set up on Monday since nobody will be there due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
newschannel6now.com
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
newschannel6now.com
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD board considers engage2learn coaching program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is looking for ways to improve student grades across the district and they may have found one. Engage2learn has a coaching program that has proven success. If the school board votes in favor of it, the program will be implemented for teachers at Kirby Middle School in two weeks.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Oncology shares patient survey results
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Oncology completed a survey making a connection between the physical and emotional state of cancer patients. 70% of patients said they experienced physical change during and after cancer treatments, leaving a negative effect on their mental health. Dr. Praveen Reddy of Texas Oncology said...
newschannel6now.com
MSU Texas president resigns
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University President JuliAnn Mazachek is resigning, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced Wednesday. Mazachek will become the next president of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, according to a news release. She previously left her position at Washburn University last...
newschannel6now.com
Jacksboro cheer prepares for state competition
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro cheer squad is hoping to go back to back as state champions. “We got younger kids who are just so eager because they haven’t had that full experience of success yet,” said head coach Jaci Pippin. “They just want it so badly.”
newschannel6now.com
City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan. According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:. (a) Goal: Achieve a five percent...
newschannel6now.com
Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving
LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from multiple area volunteer fire departments are at the scene of a semi-truck fire near Loving. Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 as firefighters battle the blaze that started near Old Bethel Road, according to the Young County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported at this time. The semi was reportedly hauling hay.
newschannel6now.com
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a few traffic changes on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold. Motorists will be moved to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway during the week of Jan. 16. TxDOT officials said North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.
newschannel6now.com
Burkburnett man sentenced for prank-gone-wrong shooting
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man was sentenced to prison Friday for an apparent prank-gone-wrong shooting that killed one person. Jacob Anthony Emro was given a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence after he pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Zachary Brian Robertson. His sentences will be served concurrently, according to court documents.
newschannel6now.com
Bowie Jackrabbits head football coach retires
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie head football coach has announced his retirement from coaching. Hugh Farmer is stepping away from the game after a single season with the Jackrabbits. “I am moving into a new chapter in my life where I can focus more on my family outside of...
Comments / 0