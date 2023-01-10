Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.

