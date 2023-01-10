Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
South Florida Woman Scores $5 Million Top Prize From Scratch-Off Game
See how much money she's taking home!
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
WSVN-TV
Distraction thieves caught on camera stealing nearly $3K in shapewear from small shop in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crafty crooks made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a South Florida store. The shoplifters distracted employees as they snatched shapewear off the hangers, last Thursday, at a family-owned Peppertree Plaza store off West Sample Road in Margate. Now, the...
WSVN-TV
At least 4 drivers run over exposed manhole cover in Miami Gardens, causing blowouts
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least four drivers encountered tire trouble along a busy Miami Gardens roadway. The motorists had to pull over after their tires went flat along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 211th Street, Friday night. The drivers said the blowouts happened after they ran over an exposed...
speedonthewater.com
Eclectic Performance Boat Center In-Water Display Coming To Miami
Formerly Sea Isle Marina, the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club will host the in-water portion of the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, which is set for February 14-19. Among those exhibits will be Performance Boat Center’s typically robust display of high-performance offerings. Products on display at the docks from the multi-brand, high-performance powerboat dealership, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Mo., but also has a growing location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will include those from Sunsation Powerboats and Velocity Powerboats.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Opens New Store In Pembroke Pines, FL
Publix Super Markets has opened a new store Jan. 12 at Pines market in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The 23,168-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are excited to welcome our customers to their...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
AOL Corp
Veggie mold. Grease dripping off the ceiling. Vermin. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant yuck
Mold on food and “objectionable odors” run throughout this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection. PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU ASK: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using boulders, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people were caught on camera attempting to break into a South Miami home using boulders. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million
9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
AOL Corp
Bonjour, Miami: Giant French bank, one of the world’s largest, setting up shop in Brickell
In addition to being popular global destinations for travelers, Miami and Paris will have something else in common: Both will have BNP Paribas offices after the European Union’s biggest bank opens in Miami later this year. Set to open between October and December, the Paris-based bank’s Miami office will...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
WSVN-TV
12 cats found dumped in cages behind dunes near Miami Beach boardwalk
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve cats that were found in awful conditions on a South Florida beach are now getting the care they need. The City of Miami Beach Homeless Outreach Program found four locked crates hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72nd Street in Miami Beach.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
WSVN-TV
