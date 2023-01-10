Read full article on original website
FDLE highlights 2 unsolved Amber Alert cases from Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday marks National Amber Alert Awareness Day, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is highlighting numerous unsolved cases in the state, including two from Miami-Dade County. ANDREW CABALLEIRO. The most recent case is that of Andrew Caballeiro, who police say was taken away by...
Broward County officials declare 2-day cold weather emergency, set up shelters for homeless community
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weather forecasts show a dip in degrees this upcoming weekend, and Broward County officials are urging residents to prepare for the blistering winds. Leaders in Broward County declared a two-day cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m., Sunday. Officials plan to...
At heated meeting, some Surfside residents and commissioner accuse mayor of forcing 3 officials to resign
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Surfside residents voiced their concerns and pointed fingers during a sometimes heated town hall meeting held weeks after several town leaders suddenly resigned. Video from Tuesday night’s meeting captured Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger asking Commissioner Nelly Velasquez to remain civil. “Commissioner Velasquez, can you...
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
Multiple agencies join forces to help stem ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ rides on MLK weekend
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple South Florida law enforcement agencies have joined forces in an attempt to put the brakes on “Wheels Up, Guns Down” rides on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Speaking with reporters on Friday, authorities warned they will be out in full force to...
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using boulders, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people were caught on camera attempting to break into a South Miami home using boulders. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
BSO search for man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime. Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism. “Yeah, this is a sickening crime, and this is the...
BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge was last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around...
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
Brightline partners with Uber connecting travelers to several destinations in South Florida
MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline has announced a new partnership with Uber called Brightline+ that will make travel throughout South Florida seamless and convenient. On Friday, Brightline announced the collaboration between the two companies that will offer guests a rideshare service within Brightline’s app, which has already made it easier for people to travel between all five South Florida stations.
2 FIU researchers rescued after being ejected from airboat in West Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two Florida International University researchers after they were ejected from their airboat in the Florida Everglades. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 42, south of Alligator Alley in West Broward,...
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
