Broward County, FL

Click10.com

FDLE highlights 2 unsolved Amber Alert cases from Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday marks National Amber Alert Awareness Day, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is highlighting numerous unsolved cases in the state, including two from Miami-Dade County. ANDREW CABALLEIRO. The most recent case is that of Andrew Caballeiro, who police say was taken away by...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

At heated meeting, some Surfside residents and commissioner accuse mayor of forcing 3 officials to resign

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Surfside residents voiced their concerns and pointed fingers during a sometimes heated town hall meeting held weeks after several town leaders suddenly resigned. Video from Tuesday night’s meeting captured Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger asking Commissioner Nelly Velasquez to remain civil. “Commissioner Velasquez, can you...
SURFSIDE, FL
WSVN-TV

Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man. Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge was last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday. Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment building forced some residents out of their home. Fire crews arrived to the apartment building in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Ninth Avenue, Friday morning. The apartment was smoked out after a mattress caught on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline partners with Uber connecting travelers to several destinations in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline has announced a new partnership with Uber called Brightline+ that will make travel throughout South Florida seamless and convenient. On Friday, Brightline announced the collaboration between the two companies that will offer guests a rideshare service within Brightline’s app, which has already made it easier for people to travel between all five South Florida stations.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 FIU researchers rescued after being ejected from airboat in West Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two Florida International University researchers after they were ejected from their airboat in the Florida Everglades. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 42, south of Alligator Alley in West Broward,...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

