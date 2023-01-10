ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Cornerback

By Ross Lovelace
OU's secondary saw improvement in an up-and-down season, led by a surge from Jay Valai's cornerback group.

Oklahoma’s cornerback room struggled early on in 2022, but throughout the season, the group ended up being one of the team’s most improved units.

Jay Valai’s group was headlined by a pair of experienced upperclassmen in Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis , but by the end of the season, Oklahoma had another breakout player burst onto the scene. C.J. Coldon’s transfer in from Wyoming proved to be a crucial offseason pickup for the Sooners once his role was expanded.

In Oklahoma’s fifth game of the season against TCU, the secondary looked lost. Coverage breakdowns seemed to be occurring all over the field, and there were major question marks about the unit. After the blowout loss to Texas, though, the cornerbacks especially seemed to turn over a new leaf. There were misses here and there, but for the most part, they steadily improved down the stretch.

Washington, a junior, led the group in tackles with 67 total takedowns, including 42 solo. Despite a few aggressive pass interference calls, Washington was the leader of the corners and usually drew the opposing team’s best wideout. He also played safety around midseason when Oklahoma was hit with injuries, further showcasing his versatility and value. In addition, he recorded six pass breakups and an interception.

Both Davis and Coldon received multiple starts this fall and each had positive moments. Davis came into the season as a starter for the third time in his career, but this time he was also looking for staying power. He finished with a career-high 35 tackles, and added two pass deflections in the process.

Coldon’s impact was felt in a big way down the stretch. His improvement throughout the season helped the cornerbacks overall unit grade tremendously. The senior led the team in interceptions with four takeaways on the season. In addition to the forced turnovers, Coldon added 40 tackles and six pass breakups, capping off a successful one-year run in Norman. He saved the Sooners on multiple occasions to end the season.

One freshman that stood out on the field and earned playing time over the final few games was highly touted local product Gentry Williams . Williams added seven tackles and an interception, picking up valuable reps in meaningful games.

Washington, Davis, Coldon and Williams seemed to be the main rotation of corners across the course of the season. Both Kendall Dennis and Joshua Eaton played sparingly, and have since left via the transfer portal. D.J. Graham made the midseason transition from corner to wide receiver, and looks to be locked in as a pass catcher heading into the offseason.

  • Hoover: C
  • Chapman: B-
  • Callaway:
  • Lovelace: C+

As Oklahoma’s defense undergoes a year two overhaul under Brent Venables , the Sooners will be in a solid spot at corner with the news of Washington returning for his senior season. Coldon was out of eligibility and has entered the draft, and Davis' future bears watching, but the young talent in the secondary is undeniable. Williams will get a look at playing time opposite Washington, along with the Sooners’ talented recruiting class in 2023.

Kendel Dolby , the No. 1 junior college corner in the country, will also compete for snaps immediately.

Oklahoma’s cornerback group's steady improvement throughout the season was a positive for the Sooners, and depending on the young players' progression, it could be a strength in 2023.

