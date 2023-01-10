ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Report: Ravens, LB Roquan Smith reach $100M deal

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dTrA_0k9xBdcc00

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle with inside linebacker Roquan Smith on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The deal includes $45 million fully guaranteed and would make Smith the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history at $20 million per campaign, per the report.

Smith, who was acquired in an Oct. 31 trade with Chicago, represented himself with the Ravens after failing to reach a long-term deal with the Bears.

Smith, 25, recorded 86 tackles, two sacks and one interception in nine games with the Ravens (10-7), who visit the Cincinnati Bengals for an AFC wild-card game on Sunday.

Smith registered a season-high 16 tackles against the Bengals in the regular season finale.

Pass rusher salaries at outside linebacker are generally higher than traditional inside linebackers. Dating to 2016 with the Denver Broncos, outside linebacker Von Miller established a record for the "linebacker" position with a six-year, $114.5 million deal in 2016.

Smith's impact appears evident since he was acquired from the Bears.

Before Smith arrived, the Baltimore defense ranked 20th in points per game allowed and 24th in yards allowed. They rank second in both categories since, according to the team.

Coach John Harbaugh praised Smith's leadership at his press conference on Monday.

"He has been fantastic that way. He's all about it. He doesn't worry about what people think; he doesn't care," Harbaugh said.

"He wants to do the things that are required to be a great player and to be a great unit and then to impact your team. That's what he's all about - 100 percent - [and] that's what I love about him. He's one of the top guys I've ever seen that way, and I think that does always impact everybody as a leader, for sure. I want all of our guys to lead that way."

Including eight games with the Bears, Smith finished the 2022 season with a career-high 169 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Smith has 18.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss and eight interceptions in 78 games (76 starts) since Chicago drafted him eighth overall in 2018 out of Georgia.

A long-term extension with Smith frees up the Ravens to potentially use their franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury. ESPN reported Friday that Williams sustained a fracture in his back last Sunday and is out for two or three weeks, perhaps ending his season barring a run to the Super Bowl. The Chargers said Friday that Williams will remain in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Broncos interview ex-Stanford coach David Shaw

The Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw on Wednesday about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported. Shaw, 50, resigned from Stanford on Nov. 27 after 12 seasons. The winningest coach in Cardinal history compiled a 96-54 record after succeeding Jim Harbaugh before the 2011 season, including a 3-9 mark in 2022. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 record in his first season on...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers plan an exhaustive search and interview process that also includes interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore, who interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars last year, is not permitted to interview during the first round of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury. "I didn't know anything about that," Harbaugh said. "Haven't paid much attention to it." Jackson was officially ruled out by the Ravens on Friday. Harbaugh said Friday he didn't want to share private conversations with any player. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets owner ready to find 'missing piece' QB, return to playoffs

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes purported franchise quarterback Zach Wilson needs a break. The owner of the New York franchise might be more willing to offer a permanent vacation. Woody Johnson said Thursday that he's willing to spend big money this offseason to bring in a veteran the owner believes is "kind of the missing piece." "We've got to get better faster," Johnson said of the Jets, who fired...
NEW YORK STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Cowboys, 0-7 vs. Tom Brady, ready for rematch with Bucs

Advancing to the NFC divisional playoffs next weekend would require the Dallas Cowboys to deliver on a franchise first. Dallas is 0-7 against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who already defeated the Cowboys this season. The Cowboys (12-5) travel to Tampa Bay (8-9) for the unique wild-card matchup on 'Monday Night Football' expecting a much different game. The Buccaneers are home for the opening round due to their division title, claiming...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one vote shy of unanimous, and teammate Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson received all 50 votes for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team released Friday. A panel of 50 media members votes in balloting controlled by the Associated Press. Mahomes received 49 of 50 votes at quarterback, falling one vote shy of unanimous along with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals to interview Brian Flores

Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week. Clowney initially took issue with his role on the team and accused the Browns' coaching staff of prioritizing Garrett's individual success over winning games. "You're all trying to get (Garrett) into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney said at the time. "I don't even think (Garrett) notices....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

New Pro Bowl competitions include water balloon toss, Kick-Tac-Toe

Football purists insisted on changes to the annual NFL all-star game, and the 2023 Pro Bowl sets up as anything but traditional. The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to be staged over two days in Las Vegas as a two-team skills competition that ends with a flag football game only after water balloon toss, kick-tac-toe and dodgeball contests in the preliminary rounds. AFC Pro Bowl players coached by Peyton Manning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy