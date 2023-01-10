ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gun show coming to Henderson Saturday and Sunday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15. RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro. We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system

Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill. City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event. City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event. Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies. Updated: 1 hour ago. Henderson Co. student among nominees...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family got an unexpected friend at an Evansville Thunderbolts game, and it’s all over TikTok. Shannon Gruner bought tickets for her mother, Sherri Griffin, to go to the Dogs Night Out event for Christmas. Griffin told her daughter she was not going to adopt a dog while at the event, but as soon as she saw Daisy, she changed her mind.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN

