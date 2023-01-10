Read full article on original website
Beverly’s Hearty Slice unveils new office location in Owensboro
Officials say Beverly's visits different locations in Owensboro every two weeks to offer free pizza and water in an effort to spread positivity and help those dealing with dark times.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Gun show coming to Henderson Saturday and Sunday
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A gun show will be in Henderson January 14 and 15. RK Shows says the Kenny Woods Gun Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Event organizers say vendors will also be available to teach people, answer their questions, and help people […]
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book is coming to Evansville Friday night. The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore. We caught up with author Jamie Ward live...
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ event
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill.
Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro. We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall. […]
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side
A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store. Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project...
Owensboro Kentucky Church Rummage Sale Has Some of the Most Unique Items EVER
We're revisiting a bargain we found in Kentucky last week. A local church is hosting an even bigger winter rummage sale with tons more items and it's awesome. Last week we gave you all the juicy good details on an Owensboro church hosting a yard sale. Well, they're back and they've gone bigger and better. How exciting is that?!
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
Owensboro students learning about criminal justice system
Henderson Co. student among nominees selected for US military service academies.
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
Pet adoption at Thunderbolts game goes viral on TikTok
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family got an unexpected friend at an Evansville Thunderbolts game, and it’s all over TikTok. Shannon Gruner bought tickets for her mother, Sherri Griffin, to go to the Dogs Night Out event for Christmas. Griffin told her daughter she was not going to adopt a dog while at the event, but as soon as she saw Daisy, she changed her mind.
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
