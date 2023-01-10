Two years into the console’s life cycle, we are finally seeing ‘pro’ controllers released for the PS5. While Sony is busy preparing to launch its own version with the DualSense Edge, Scuf and Razer have been busy coming up with their own inventions. We recently reviewed the Scuf Relex Pro controller for the PS5, and came away impressed with the overall hardware, and less so with the price tag. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro that we are looking at today, carries a similar price tag ($249), but adds a bunch of features (and takes away some vital ones) in order to cater solely to FPS players.

