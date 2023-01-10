Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023
Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners
Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
Todd Bowles expected to return as Bucs head coach in 2023 season
TAMPA — Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Bucs plan to retain Todd Bowles as their head coach for the 2023 season regardless of the outcome of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Saturday. Bowles, 59, led the Bucs...
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches deal with Friars for 2023
Cronenworth agreed to a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he'll receive a massive raise from his pre-arbitration figures. Cronenworth had a .239/.332/.390 slash line with 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 158 games last season, and he's expected to begin 2023 as San Diego's primary first baseman.
See it: Empire State Building lights up in Giants blue
The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card clash this Sunday in Minneapolis. It’s the team’s first playoff game since 2016 and there is a buzz in the air. Although the Giants enter the game as underdogs, many across the nation are...
