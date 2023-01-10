ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023

Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners

Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million

Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Abraham Toro: Reaches deal with Brewers

Toro signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. It's a nice little raise for Toro, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time as a Super Two qualifier. The 26-year-old was acquired via trade from the Mariners last month and will compete for the Brewers' second base job in 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' J.D. Davis: Settles with Giants

Davis signed a one-year, $4.21 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, source reports. Davis started slow with the Mets last season, but was still able to slash .263/.361/.496 with the Giants after being traded to San Francisco at the deadline. It's unclear how exactly Davis will fit in the Giants' lineup in 2023, whether it's at third base or as the designated hitter, but he still figures to get his fair share of at-bats next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports

Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports' Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report

Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group have agreed to settle their ongoing legal dispute, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Noel will now pay Paul his full commission on the $5 million salary he earned with the New York Knicks during the 2020-21 season and withdraw all pending legal proceedings related to the case, according to Charania.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign

McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club

McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice

Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches deal with Friars for 2023

Cronenworth agreed to a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he'll receive a massive raise from his pre-arbitration figures. Cronenworth had a .239/.332/.390 slash line with 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 158 games last season, and he's expected to begin 2023 as San Diego's primary first baseman.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks

Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Jalen Beeks: Avoids arbitration with Rays

Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Inks minor-league contract

Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday. It's unclear whether he's received an invitation to major-league spring training, although it seems likely. Ford saw brief action in the majors with four different teams in 2022 -- with the Mariners being one of them -- and had a .615 OPS with three homers over 149 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Lewin Diaz: Loses 40-man spot once again

The Orioles designated Diaz for assignment Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. For the fifth time this offseason, Diaz has been moved off an organization's 40-man roster with the Orioles needing a spot for reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who was acquired from the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Diaz's prospect pedigree and strong minor-league production have made him an intriguing pickup on the cheap this offseason, but his poor results at the big-league level and lack of defensive versatility have also kept him on the periphery of 40-man rosters.
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts career campaign in NOLA

Mathieu recorded a career-high 91 tackles (64 solo) as well as eight passes defended, including three interceptions, while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Mathieu provided instant returns after joining his hometown team this past offseason, finishing with the squad's second-most tackles behind linebacker Demario Davis (109) as well as the second-most passes defended behind cornerback Alontae Taylor (11). The 30-year-old safety also tallied at least three interceptions for the fourth year in a row, increasing his career total to 29. Mathieu was one of the few mainstays in New Orleans' banged-up secondary by playing all but two defensive snaps in the 2022 regular season. He has two years remaining on his three-year, $33 million contract with New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Avoids arbitration with Angels

Canninga and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $850,000 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Canning will avoid the arbitration process with the Angels after the two parties were able to strike a deal Friday. The right-hander missed the 2022 campaign while rehabbing a stress fracture in his lower back and he'll have a shot at returning to the Angels' rotation in 2023. Canning owns a career 4.73 ERA over three seasons with Los Angeles.
NEW YORK STATE

