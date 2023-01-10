Bills Present 'Uncharted' Emotion vs. Dolphins in Wild Card, Says Mike McDaniel

The continued recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has the entire team hitting a new emotional gear headed into Sunday's AFC Wild Card meeting with the Miami Dolphins. But Miami coach Mike McDaniel doesn't necessarily view this as a disadvantage.

Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason.

But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.

"It's uncharted, but I feel very, very confident that our whole team will be cheering for Damar the same like he was a Miami Dolphin," McDaniel said Monday. "That's a shared experience."

Hamlin, who has made it back to Buffalo amid his recovery from cardiac arrest, has united the league and its players since his on-field health scare on Jan. 2. The second-year safety was celebrated throughout the league in Week 18, and it's a safe bet the Bills will continue to honor him for as long as they advance in the playoffs.

While there's nothing official in terms of an honorary pregame routine, it's likely that the Bills will have something celebratory for Hamlin in store when the Dolphins come into town Sundat with upset on their minds as the lowest seed in the AFC playoffs.

But despite the cold weather, unfavorable odds, rowdy fans and the possibility of Miami having to start third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, from McDaniel's point of view, it's still a blessing to be a part of it all.

"We'll feel very blessed to be a part of that celebration as much as anyone could possibly feel like we're cheering for a Miami Dolphin for sure," he said.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .