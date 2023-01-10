Report: Ravens, LB Roquan Smith reach $100M deal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Lions GM: Jared Goff ‘proven’ to be starting QB going forward
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes gave quarterback Jared Goff a strong vote of confidence in his end-of-season press conference Tuesday.
Report: Broncos interview ex-Stanford coach David Shaw
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
Panthers interview Frank Reich, add Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to list
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (L) talks with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett following his public outburst directed toward his teammate last week.
NFL: London Games-New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson reacts during an NFL International Series game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) between plays against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
All-Pro picks: Patrick Mahomes at QB; WR Justin Jefferson unanimous
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Ravens' John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'You don't know'
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know quarterback Lamar Jackson was planning to reveal the nature and severity of his knee injury.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on future of Aaron Rodgers
"As he takes his time, kind of makes his decision just on his playing career in general, then we’ll get together and move forward that way," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said of Aaron Rodgers.
