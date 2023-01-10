ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Down Three Spots To No. 7 In Coaches Poll

By Sean Stires
 3 days ago

The Fighting Irish took a small tumble after Sunday's upset loss to North Carolina, but continue to be the highest ranked ACC team

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team fell three spots to No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish drop to their lowest ranking in more than a month after Sunday’s loss at North Carolina.

The Irish (12-2) were ranked No. 5 for four consecutive weeks after their Dec. 4 win over UConn. They ascended to No. 4 last week.

There remains no change at the top of the poll. Defending national champion South Carolina (16-0) continues to hold at No. 1 followed by Stanford (16-1) and Ohio State (17-0). Stanford’s only loss this season is to South Carolina.

UConn (13-2) moves up one spot to No. 4 this week, with LSU (16-0) at No. 5. Indiana (14-1) fell from No. 4 to No. 7 last week after suffering their first loss of the season, but they bump up one spot ahead of Notre Dame this week at No. 6.

South Carolina received 800 points, including all 32 first place votes, this week. Stanford got 768 points, Ohio State 734, UConn 674, LSU 673, Indiana 639, Notre Dame with 626, and then a drop-off to 496 points for No. 8 Utah (14-1), which held in place after suffering its first loss to unranked Colorado last week. Iowa (12-4) and Arizona (14-2) complete the top 10.

The Irish have two wins over teams that were in the top 10 at the times of the wins, beating No. 3 UConn and No. 6 Virginia Tech last month.

Both of Notre Dame’s losses this season are to ranked teams. North Carolina (10-5) is down four spots this week to No. 22. They were upset by Miami last week prior to beating the Irish. No. 11 Maryland (13-3) is the only other team to beat the Fighting Irish this season. The Terps also have a win over UConn.

Notre Dame’s Sunday loss to North Carolina was its only game last week due to getting an early ACC “bye” last Thursday. The Irish will have two games a week the rest of the season. They host Wake Forest this Thursday night and travel to Syracuse next Sunday.

The ACC has three other teams in the top 25 this week, with North Carolina State (13-3) at No. 12, Virginia Tech (13-3) No. 13 and Duke (14-1) at No. 19.

