Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife
Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
ESPN's Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.
We heard from UFC president Dana White for the second time since he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve, as he fielded questions from reporters Wednesday and all but confirmed that there will be no punishment – neither from UFC parent company Endeavor nor self-imposed – for his despicable actions.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Suspended UFC Flyweight claimed James Krause shared inside info in leaked discord message
UFC’s flyweight Jeff Molina is currently under suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Molina trained under controversial coach James Krause for the majority of his career. Molina is 25 years old and has been with the UFC since a successful stint on Dana White’s Contender Series in...
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Details of Dana White's Mexico incident unlikely to be public
The public is unlikely to learn specifics of the physical altercation between UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, at a nightclub in Mexico because of strict privacy laws.
3PAC’s Reaction to Dana White’s Press Conference. Plus, a 2023 Preview!
Before diving into a comprehensive preview of the year to come in MMA, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to give their thoughts on Dana White’s press conference yesterday. The guys dissect what he said, how the UFC will treat fighters who commit similar offenses in the future, the media’s botched coverage of this case, and the future of Power Slap League. Then, the guys bring in the good vibes to preview 2023, covering categories like:
Dana White status as UFC President: Tracking latest rumors, news following slap incident with wife
Outside of coverage from media outlets, there hasn’t been much pushback from major platforms against UFC President Dana White following a physical altercation with his wife in December. That is, until now. In a letter released to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called for...
UFC champion Leon Edwards provides update on Kamaru Usman trilogy fight: “That’s what I’ve been told”
UFC champion Leon Edwards is providing an update on the Kamaru Usman trilogy fight. Usman and Edwards originally met back in December of 2015, where it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who defeated ‘Rocky’ via unanimous decision. The two would meet again in August of 2022 at...
Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.
