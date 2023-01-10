Sun City church announces special 'Dinner for Ukraine'

Faith Presbyterian Church in Sun City, 16000 N. Del Webb Blvd., will host a “Dinner for Ukraine” 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Tickets, $12 for a Ukrainian themed meal, are available at the church 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday with a cut-off of noon Monday, Jan. 16.

A program will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an update on two significant humanitarian relief ministries that people of the church have been supporting. Presbyterian Disaster Assistance has trusted agencies in Ukraine and surrounding countries caring for the sustenance of those evacuated from dangerous areas and getting them on to safety. And many have been following the Facebook page of Bakhmut Brad, a former UPS driver who drives supplies in to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and various other eastern Ukraine town and rural areas, and drives evacuees out. He and his partners often specialize in escorting frail elderly who need greater care than some. Bakhmut Brad has been reported on by national television and streaming services (MSNBC and CNN). Over Christmas weekend, Phoenix Channel 3 and 5 featured him, airing an interview with his mother Rev. Sheryl Campbell, who is one of the pastors of the church.

It is not necessary to purchase a meal in order to attend the 6:30 p.m. program, hosted by the Peace/Justice/Mission Committee of Faith Church. They anticipate having “Bakhmut Brad” Hendrickson live on Zoom in Illingworth Hall for all present to hear from and pose questions about his volunteer work.