Madison Cawthorn Has Ghosted His Congressional Replacement

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Republican who ousted Madison Cawthorn for his seat in Congress claims his predecessor hasn’t forwarded casework and has left him in the dark as he steps into his new role. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) was forced to issue a press release Monday asking anyone with unfinished casework to contact his office because Cawthorn failed to pass on handover materials by the Dec. 23 deadline. “Repeated attempts to reach Congressman Cawthorn and his staff were made over the past month, but no response or action was provided,” the news release said. Edwards beat Cawthorn in the Republican primary last May after controversies mired the once-rising far-right conservative, who ended up serving just two years in office. Cawthorn, meanwhile, has since bounced to Florida .

