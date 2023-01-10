Carla Bruni Likens Meghan Markle to Yoko Ono in Tasteless Insta Post

Marc Piasecki/Getty

Supermodel and former first lady of France Carla Bruni took a tasteless jab at Meghan Markle on Tuesday, likening the Duchess of Sussex to Yoko Ono for allegedly breaking up the brotherly bond between Prince William and her husband, Prince Harry. Hours after the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, in which the prince continued to wage war against the Royal family and the media but especially his brother, Bruni posted an edited photo of the couple, replacing Markle’s face with Ono’s. “All you need is love,” she quipped in the caption. But the tired reference to Ono—whose supposed role in breaking up the Beatles has been debunked time and time again, including by the Beatles themselves—quickly drew the ire of critics, who bashed Bruni’s failed attempt at humor. “No. Not funny,” wrote one commenter. “Why would you post something so insensitive? Seriously. Why are you condoning racism and supporting hateful rhetoric?”