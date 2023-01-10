ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

‘A dream that has steadily grown’: Gainesville woodworker calls on faith, trial and error to get the job done

By Rachel Estes
The Times
 3 days ago
Jerry Channell is the founder and CEO of OSleeper MFG Co., a custom furniture company in midtown Gainesville. - photo by Jonathan Ryan

In Jerry Channell’s hands, custom-made furniture becomes more than the sum of its parts, each piece a vessel carefully crafted to fulfill the biblical commission to love his neighbor.

For Channell, a Gainesville native, professing Christian and founder of OSleeper MFG Co., building furniture isn’t so much a business model as it is an opportunity to forge relationships.

“I think the world’s greatest need is (for) people to be loved,” Channell said. “With custom furniture … I can develop a relationship with my clients, and pretty soon, clients are friends.”

OSleeper isn’t a Christian business, Channell clarified — he doesn’t believe such an enterprise exists. Rather, he’s a Christian who’s running a business.

As such, Channell said his values are less aligned with “programs and scheduled-out evangelism” and more focused on “genuine conversation with somebody, genuine vulnerability with whoever your ‘neighbor’ is — whether that’s a client or whether that’s a homeless guy that’s down the street from your shop.”

“I want people to just feel that I care about them more than I care about getting a check from them or getting them to order a lot more furniture from us,” Channell said. “(I would) rather that they see things that we value — like trying to love people well, trying to love homeless people well, trying to be impactful in our community here and what that looks like — and then we can have a conversation if they want to talk about what loving Jesus looks like.”

Launched in 2015, OSleeper resides on Industrial Boulevard in midtown Gainesville, but will soon be relocating to a 1,000-square-foot space on Davis Street that will double as a workshop and showroom outfitted with original designs.

Channell operates the shop with Davis Williamson, Stewart Bell and Jonathan Ryan.

The foursome specialize in both residential and commercial designs, furnishing everything from restaurants, breweries and coffee shops to churches and conference rooms.

“We love creating custom furniture because it’s not just your run-of-the-mill, go to IKEA or whatever furniture store and buy what everybody else has,” Channell said. “Everything we make has its own unique flair. When we work with somebody, it’s, ‘Hey, what would you like us to build? What do you want the character of this piece to be?’ Then we work through all the different things they want to have it look like. I put in my two cents as the designer and we work together to come up with an end product. It’s always different.”

‘A dream that has steadily grown’

At 36, it’s fair to say Channell eats, sleeps and breathes woodworking.

“It’s getting to that point, yeah,” he said. “I’ve been building stuff since I was 16, 17 — more than half my life.

Channell took a vested interest in the craft at a young age, first learning the tricks of the trade from his uncle, a hobbyist woodworker.

“I remember growing up going down into his little basement workshop and playing with the scrap pieces of wood, building random little piles of wood,” Channell recounted.

In high school, Channell built his first piece of custom furniture: an Adirondack chair made from pine two-by-fours as a Christmas present for his mom.

“It’s like, a total piece of crap — it’s terrible,” Channell laughed. “But my mom loves it.”

After spending a gap year doing mission work in Argentina after high school, Channell enrolled in the University of Georgia in pursuit of a business degree, all the while sharpening his custom cabinetry skills under the Webbers of Webber Coleman Woodworks in Watkinsville.

His classical training in woodworking extends to only a few classes.

“Mostly it’s just been trial and error,” Channell said. “It’s kind of just a dream that has steadily grown.”

After college, Channell returned to his hometown with a clear objective: “I wanted to come back and make an impact on this community.”

His credo, he said, was partly inspired by a missionary named Tammy, who he heard speak to a group of students while he was in Athens.

“I remember she said, ‘I can tell you what God’s plan is for your life. If you think about back in middle school, when you were studying geometry and you learned about the venn diagram — you have a circle and another circle and where they overlap is the solution to the problem — God’s plan for your life is the world’s greatest need and your greatest talents and where those overlap.’ I was like, ‘OK, that makes sense.’”

Jerry Channell (pictured) is the founder and CEO of OSleeper MFG Co., a custom furniture company in midtown Gainesville. - photo by Jonathan Ryan

Counted among Channell’s greatest influences are forefathers of American architecture Sam Aloof and George Nakashima, particularly the latter’s philosophy that wood wields potential beyond just being an inanimate object.

“This piece of wood has one purpose for what it can be, and you can maximize the beauty of this piece of wood — that was kind of his philosophy on building and designing furniture,” Channell said. “Maybe that’s just the romantic artist in me, but I do like being able to see a piece of wood and being like, ‘How can we maximize the character of that wood to make it as beautiful and as cool as possible?’”

A husband and father of three, when asked how he strikes a balance between family life and running a business, Channell replied: “A lot of failing, a lot of learning from my mistakes.”

The shop recently changed its schedule from five 8-hour workdays to four 10-hour workdays so Channell and the guys can prioritize the things — or people, rather — that matter most.

“We did that very intentionally,” he said. “Yes, we value custom furniture and yes, we value excellence in woodworking, but the reality is we’re fathers and husbands before we’re woodworkers.”

One of the greatest gifts of crafting custom furniture, according to Channell, is its demand of the builder to slow down and work with deliberate intention, which he feels often goes against the grain of the status quo.

“For us, especially within this context, we have to make sure we’re slowing down and having that honest conversation with ourselves — ‘Did we do this the best we possibly could? What can we do to get better? How do we make this experience better for our clients?’ Within any business, you have to have that conversation to make sure you’re pursuing excellence.”

