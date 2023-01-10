ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

By Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) drops back in passed coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wild Card Weekend: Chargers-Jaguars Preview, Props, Prediction

Two of the marquee young quarterbacks in the NFL will be on display in primetime on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second wild-card game of the day. The Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence will also be making their first career postseason starts. Lawrence got the better of the regular-season meeting, throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a...
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
