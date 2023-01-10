ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive

The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for weeks...
E! News

Felicity Huffman Is Set for a TV Comeback: Everything We Know

Felicity Huffman is heading back to the courtroom. The actress is set to appear in ABC's The Good Lawyer, a spinoff of The Good Doctor, according to Deadline, which marks Felicity's first acting role since serving 11 days in jail in 2019 for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
The Guardian

What connects apocalyptic drama The Last of Us to Ted Cruz and Gores Al and Vidal?

We feel fine, it seems, about frequent dystopian dramas depicting our mass demise: your Contagions, your Leftovers, a Station Eleven, The Road. Now comes The Last of Us (Monday on Sky Atlantic/Now), a series set 20 years after modern civilisation has collapsed, adapted from the landmark video game. Neil Druckmann, who developed the game for Naughty Dog, has co-created the show with screenwriter Craig Mazin.
The Detroit Free Press

'A great soul who did great music'

Good morning, and welcome to Saturday! Stevie Wonder didn’t shy away from sharing his feelings after hearing about the passing of his friend and guitarist, Jeff Beck, who died earlier this week at age 78. Wonder called Beck “a great soul who did great music.” ...
