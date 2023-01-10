Read full article on original website
WIBW
‘Axing Your Taxes’ takes forefront of Gov.’s 2024 budget plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has released the fiscal year 2024 budget plan with the intention of providing tax relief to families, funding schools, and more. According to Governor Laura Kelly’s office, one aspect of Governor Kelly’s plan features the “Axing Your Taxes” plan. The office said...
WIBW
KDHE says Governor’s COVID test was likely false positive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Office says Gov. Laura Kelly’s doctor and state health experts agree her COVID test was likely a false positive. The statement late Thursday came two days after Kelly’s office announced she’d tested positive for the virus and was experiencing mild symptoms. The news came just hours after she held a news conference to sign an executive order, one day after the inauguration ceremony, and two days after the inaugural ball.
WIBW
Small businesses urge Kansas Legislature to keep them in mind this session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses have urged the Kansas Legislature to keep their interests in the forefront of their mind during the 2023 session. As the Kansas Legislature gaveled into session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, National Federation of Independent Businesses State Director Dan Murray urged legislators to keep small businesses and their interests in mind in 2023.
WIBW
Report finds Kansas spends little on smoking tobacco
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is one of the states to spend little money on smoking tobacco. With the cost of smoking totaling more than $600 billion per year, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State, and Kansas was found to spend one of the least amounts of money.
WIBW
KS Insurance Commissioner reports big year aiding consumers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year and new legislative session bring new priorities and proposals from many of our state leaders. That includes the Kansas Insurance Department. Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt visited Eye on NE Kansas to update what’s happening with her office. Watch the interview to...
WIBW
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who’ve spread the story of soy were honored for their efforts promoting the industry. The Kansas Soybean Assoc. and Kansas Soybean Commission hosted their annual Soybean Expo Wednesday at Topeka’s Maner Conference Center. During lunch, the groups presented their annual awards. Charlene Patton...
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
WIBW
Kansans honor Martin Luther King Jr. at annual march around Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have the chance to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. at an annual march around the Statehouse. To uplift and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., officials with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 say students and staff will participate in an annual march held by the Kansas Governor around the Statehouse. The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
WIBW
Blue Cross announces results of annual United Way campaign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas reveals the results of its annual United Way giving campaign. Topeka-based Blue Cross employees and retirees have, collectively, donated $212,888.36 to the United Way of Kaw Valley -- that amount includes $50,000 from the BCBS Foundation. Blue Cross normally holds...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Dayson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson introduces us to our Wednesday’s Child this week: a sweet little guy named Dayson. Dayson is a sweet little guy. He’s 8 years old. He loves to sing and sings sweet little songs. He just makes you smile. He also likes to swim and always has something in his hand. Usually he carries some sort of fidget in his hands to keep them busy.
ACLU Joins Lawsuit Seeking to Allow Ohio Trans Students Restroom Access, Safety
The student has used a girls' restroom since January 2022 with no “incidents or issues” reported, but parents are pushing back.
WIBW
Walmart hopes to positively impact Kansans health with upcoming Wellness Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart is hoping to make a positive impact on the health of Kansans with its upcoming Wellness Day - the first of 2023. With the beginning of a new year, Walmart says it has invited customers to start down a healthier path with its first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Customers will be able to get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as against the flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more.
WIBW
Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
