TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart is hoping to make a positive impact on the health of Kansans with its upcoming Wellness Day - the first of 2023. With the beginning of a new year, Walmart says it has invited customers to start down a healthier path with its first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Customers will be able to get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as against the flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO