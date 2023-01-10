Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released an official statement, as well as a statement via social media, in reaction to the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people on Thursday. The former...
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
U.S. Senator Britt speaks out on storms that battered the South
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) has made a statement regarding today’s severe weather. The Enterprise native says that her heart is broken for the victims and that she and all Alabamians will be praying for those families. She went on to thank all first responders...
Enterprise head coach to lead AHSAA All-Star Alabama team
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon has been selected to serve as head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean made the announcement...
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
Lawrence Co. Medical Center sustains significant roof damage in severe weather
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building sustained significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama. Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and...
Wiregrass United Way working to ‘improve lives and provide lasting change’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For decades the Wiregrass United Way has campaigned to raise money. Those dollars empower organizations who help hundreds of thousands of people in need right here in our area. ”The simple way to sum it up is we raise money,” Walter Hill, CEO of Wiregrass United...
NWS says ‘likely’ EF-1 tornado caused damage in Decatur, South Limestone
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado went across portions of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties on Thursday. The tornado happened between 8:09 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and had a path length of just over 30 miles. The path length was not continuous.
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Drug Task Force agents arrested and charged a man for allegedly selling fentanyl-pressed pills while working in a contract security role at a Grissom High School basketball game on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Justin Omari Mitchell, 25,...
