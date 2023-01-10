ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released an official statement, as well as a statement via social media, in reaction to the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people on Thursday. The former...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

U.S. Senator Britt speaks out on storms that battered the South

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) has made a statement regarding today’s severe weather. The Enterprise native says that her heart is broken for the victims and that she and all Alabamians will be praying for those families. She went on to thank all first responders...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Enterprise head coach to lead AHSAA All-Star Alabama team

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon has been selected to serve as head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean made the announcement...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy