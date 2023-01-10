Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
A quieter weekend on tap after a blustery close to the week
The above normal temperature theme continues to trend across the region. SeaTac hit 54° making that the 12th day in a row of warmer than average temperatures. We also saw a decent amount of rain at the airport too with 0.33" in the bucket through 6pm Friday. And so far this month, we are at 1.88" with more to come!
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heavy rain throughout the day Thursday, increasing risk for landslides
SEATTLE - Alright, are you ready for this next round of wild weather? The FOX 13 Weather Team has you covered as another atmospheric river slams into the Pacific Northwest. Wednesday was another day above average temperatures for many communities around the region. On Wednesday, Sea-Tac Airport hit 57 degrees, which is nine degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
kpq.com
Rain In NCW Triggering Heightened Avalanche
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon was still closed Friday morning after shutting down for the third time this week Thursday. Wet snow and rain are being blamed for destabilizing snow, which is leading to extended avalanche danger through the stretch of highway. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ken Daniel says the...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge
4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come. 4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.
q13fox.com
Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal
SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area
Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
q13fox.com
Record-breaking year for whale sightings in the Pacific Northwest, report
The Pacific Whale Watching Association (PWWA) is calling 2022 a record-breaking year for whale sightings in the Salish Sea. Jami Cantrell from the Puget Sound region captured these amazing videos of at least 8 resident orcas passing by Point Robinson Lighthouse on Vashon Island on Dec. 2, 2022.
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
KATU.com
Out-of-control tractor-trailer with 50K load crashes into Puget Sound
KITSAP CO., Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said a driver is okay after their truck lost its brakes and ended up underwater Wednesday. The driver was hauling a 50,000-pound load when the truck lost its brakes while driving down E. Main St in Manchester. He told deputies...
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
KIRO 7 Seattle
From ‘brutal’ to ‘boring:’ Puget Sound housing market projected to mellow out in 2023
SEATTLE — Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker says the 2023 housing market will be far less volatile than what the Puget Sound region experienced in 2022. “We’re finally going to have a normal, boring year in the housing market,” said Tucker. Seattle and Tacoma are among the fastest-cooling...
Comments / 0