ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

A quieter weekend on tap after a blustery close to the week

The above normal temperature theme continues to trend across the region. SeaTac hit 54° making that the 12th day in a row of warmer than average temperatures. We also saw a decent amount of rain at the airport too with 0.33" in the bucket through 6pm Friday. And so far this month, we are at 1.88" with more to come!
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Heavy rain throughout the day Thursday, increasing risk for landslides

SEATTLE - Alright, are you ready for this next round of wild weather? The FOX 13 Weather Team has you covered as another atmospheric river slams into the Pacific Northwest. Wednesday was another day above average temperatures for many communities around the region. On Wednesday, Sea-Tac Airport hit 57 degrees, which is nine degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Rain In NCW Triggering Heightened Avalanche

U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon was still closed Friday morning after shutting down for the third time this week Thursday. Wet snow and rain are being blamed for destabilizing snow, which is leading to extended avalanche danger through the stretch of highway. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ken Daniel says the...
WENATCHEE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Power outage for 4,400+ West Seattle customers after tree falls in North Delridge

4:03 PM: Widespread outage reports. Don’t know yet where it originated. 4400+ customers per Seattle City Light map. Updates to come. 4:06 PM: Wires are reported down at 26th/Juneau. … This is affecting some major intersections such as Fauntleroy/35th and 35th/Avalon so please remember that when the signals are out, it’s an all-ways stop.
q13fox.com

Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal

SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area

Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair

Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents

THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy