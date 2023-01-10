ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history. RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday. Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358,...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Beshear appoints Charles Booker to administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Charles Booker to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The office was first established during the administration of former Gov. Ernie Fletcher. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new appointments to his administration on...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Med Center Heath and WBKO present the Health and Wellness Expo. The latest news and weather. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck goes to Franklin for a Meet and Greet. Updated: 6 hours ago. The latest news and weather. WKU will be...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy