4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wymt.com
How playing the $1.1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot benefits Kentucky students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winning numbers were just drawn for the $1.1 billion jackpot. But playing the lottery in Kentucky doesn’t just give you a shot at the riches; it also benefits Kentucky students and scholarships. Shelbie Studer is one of the millions of Americans taking their shot...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Eastern Progress
Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wymt.com
Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
wymt.com
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history. RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday. Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358,...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear appoints Charles Booker to administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Charles Booker to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The office was first established during the administration of former Gov. Ernie Fletcher. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new appointments to his administration on...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Kentucky Gamer Said He Killed Two People After Accidently Calling 911
Gamers, let this be a lesson to you to not have your phone too close while playing video games. A 17-year-old Kentucky gamer was playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege online on January 5th. Nothing too out of the ordinary for the teen. However, a typical gaming day turned into a day he would never forget when the cops arrived at his home.
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman crowned Miss Earth USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new reigning Miss Earth USA hails from Kentucky. Danielle Mullins, 25, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in public relations. Mullins was crowned at this years pageant in Orlando, Florida. Known as "Beauties for a Cause," Miss Earth empowers women through community leadership...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Med Center Heath and WBKO present the Health and Wellness Expo. The latest news and weather. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck goes to Franklin for a Meet and Greet. Updated: 6 hours ago. The latest news and weather. WKU will be...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
