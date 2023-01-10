Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 11/01/2012, by Jason L. Melton and Debra N. Melton, husband and wife, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for West Alabama Bank & Trust as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 572, Page 149 on 11/7/2012, and subsequently assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Winston County, Alabama on 3/4/2022 in MORT Book 678, Page 324, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/14/2023.

