Judy Lee Cutcher
Judy Lee Cutcher, 79, of Arley, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 25, 1943 in Cullman. Judy lived a life of giving and service to her family, her church, and her community. Her family was always her first priority, but they were especially her pride and joy. Her greatest joy was watching her children grow and then watching her grandchildren come into the world. Judy managed 5 chicken houses for 30 years, primarily by herself while raising 3 kids. Judy was also involved in her church, where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the vacation Bible school program from teaching to being the director. She had a true servant’s heart.
Fred Riley Guthrie
Fred Riley Guthrie, 68, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his residence. Fred was born on February 18, 1954, in Winston County. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where his funeral will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Center Cemetery in Lawrence County. Brother Danny Page will officiate.
Laguania Delois Weems
Laguania Delois Weems, 71, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Weems was a Christian by faith. She is survived by her son, Ronald Eugene Weems; daughter-in-love, Brandy Weems; granddaughters, Serenity Weems (Kane Heaps), Destiny Weems and Pandora Weems (Tyler Trussell); brothers, Connie Welch and Roger Welch and sister, Benita Wise (Jessie).
Michael "Hash" Hasheider
Michael “Hash” Hasheider, 59, of Phil Campbell, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home with his loving family present. Hash was a Christian and a member of Spruce Pine Church of Christ. He was co-owner of Hasheider Construction with his father, Richard Hasheider, for 41-plus years, building beautiful homes for their many customers. They worked from dusk to dawn from the time he got out of high school in 1982, building their business to be very successful. He enjoyed family times, his sweet grandbabies, and Alabama Football. “ROLL TIDE, HASH”!
Cynthia "Cindy" Dianne Odom
Cynthia “Cindy” Dianne Odom, 61, of Lynn, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at New Hope at Mt. Ebron Church on County Road 25 in Double Springs. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Advertisement for Completion - Building Construction Associates, Inc.
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Building Construction Associates, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Haleyville Gym Renovation and Lobby Improvements at Haleyville, Alabama, Winston County, for Haleyville City Board of Education, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify.
Notice of Appointment - Patsy J. Blackwelder
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Joni Renee Blackwelder Erb as Executrix of the Estate of Patsy J. Blackwelder, on the 4th day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons...
No garbage collection in Haleyville Monday
HALEYVILLE - The Haleyville Street & Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., holiday. Therefore, there will be no trash collection on that date. Monday's garbage route will be collected on Tuesday, January 17, along with the regular Tuesday route.
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 2, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 11/01/2012, by Jason L. Melton and Debra N. Melton, husband and wife, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for West Alabama Bank & Trust as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 572, Page 149 on 11/7/2012, and subsequently assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Winston County, Alabama on 3/4/2022 in MORT Book 678, Page 324, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/14/2023.
Legislators want to hear from residents Jan. 19
Winston County’s state legislative team will be making a special visit to Haleyville High School Thursday, Jan. 19, for a meeting, designed to give the public input into the legislative process, as well as allow them to ask questions and seek input from those representing them. The meet-and-greet portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the HHS commons area, where the public meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Free radon testing kits being offered
Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings. Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing,...
