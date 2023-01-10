Judy Lee Cutcher, 79, of Arley, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 25, 1943 in Cullman. Judy lived a life of giving and service to her family, her church, and her community. Her family was always her first priority, but they were especially her pride and joy. Her greatest joy was watching her children grow and then watching her grandchildren come into the world. Judy managed 5 chicken houses for 30 years, primarily by herself while raising 3 kids. Judy was also involved in her church, where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the vacation Bible school program from teaching to being the director. She had a true servant’s heart.

ARLEY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO