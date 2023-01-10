Read full article on original website
Judy Lee Cutcher
Judy Lee Cutcher, 79, of Arley, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 25, 1943 in Cullman. Judy lived a life of giving and service to her family, her church, and her community. Her family was always her first priority, but they were especially her pride and joy. Her greatest joy was watching her children grow and then watching her grandchildren come into the world. Judy managed 5 chicken houses for 30 years, primarily by herself while raising 3 kids. Judy was also involved in her church, where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the vacation Bible school program from teaching to being the director. She had a true servant’s heart.
James Chalmer Tidwell
James Chalmer Tidwell, 43, of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mr. Tidwell was born on July 30, 1979 in Cullman to Chalmer Tidwell and Willie Nell Davis Tidwell. James loved classic cars and camping with his wife. He also loved spending time with his family. And he loved his Lord and Savior.
Randal Earl Sartin
Randal Earl Sartin, 62, of Haleyville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Randal was born on January 24, 1960 in Lilbourn, Missouri. His visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Brother Alvis Treece will officiate.
Fred Riley Guthrie
Fred Riley Guthrie, 68, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his residence. Fred was born on February 18, 1954, in Winston County. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where his funeral will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Center Cemetery in Lawrence County. Brother Danny Page will officiate.
Cynthia "Cindy" Dianne Odom
Cynthia “Cindy” Dianne Odom, 61, of Lynn, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at New Hope at Mt. Ebron Church on County Road 25 in Double Springs. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Notice of Appointment - Patsy J. Blackwelder
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Joni Renee Blackwelder Erb as Executrix of the Estate of Patsy J. Blackwelder, on the 4th day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons...
Changes to Empty Bowls this year
DOUBLE SPRINGS - Organizers literally know how to dish it out when it comes to serving a variety of delectable soups at the annual Empty Bowls dinner. This year’s Empty Bowls dinner is just a few weeks away, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Double Springs Municipal Building, with doors opening to the public at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m., as in previous years, noted Winston County Arts Council Vice President Theresa Snoddy.
No garbage collection in Haleyville Monday
HALEYVILLE - The Haleyville Street & Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., holiday. Therefore, there will be no trash collection on that date. Monday's garbage route will be collected on Tuesday, January 17, along with the regular Tuesday route.
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 2, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Free radon testing kits being offered
Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings. Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing,...
Storm damage reported after tornado-warned storm
Update, 1:07 p.m.: Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have stated that County Roads 81 and 32 are now reopened to traffic. County Road 28 is still closed. Crews are currently on County Road 28 working to remove debris. Update: The worst damage appears to be in the Ashridge...
