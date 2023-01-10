Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Boil Advisory Breda Town Community
Welch St. from Sabine St. to Gold St. and all areas going West to Dixie St. in the Breda Town community. Natchitoches Jr. High, LP Vaughn School, and the Outpatient Medical Center on Breazeale Springs St. within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a temporary water outage Jan. 11 in the above-mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by contractors disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines.
Natchitoches Times
St. Clair Ave. road closure
The City of Natchitoches advises the public that St. Clair Avenue from East Fifth Street to Williams Avenue is closed to through traffic, through Friday, Jan. 13, and, weather permitting, again on Monday.
KSLA
Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches; boil advisory in effect
Natchitoches, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 11, the city of Natchitoches scheduled a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outpatient medical center on Breazeale Springs Street. During the outage, contractors will be disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines. Once the water is restored in...
kalb.com
Holy Savior Menard canceled Jan. 13
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School has announced that school will be canceled for Friday, Jan. 13. The school shared on social media that it is dealing with a ruptured water pipe. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
kalb.com
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
KTBS
Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen. According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the...
kalb.com
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. A commercial truck hauling a National Guard mobile trailer attempted to go under the overpass and knocked the trailer off. No injuries are reported.
Haughton Area Dry Cleaner Badly Damaged When Hit By Car
If you recently dropped off clothes to be dry cleaned at Steve's Dry Cleaners in the Haughton area, it might be a while before they are ready to be picked up. According to the Bossier Parish Fire District #1, at approximately 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a number of units were dispatched to the Brookshires parking lot on Highway 80 for what they were told was a car versus pedestrian accident.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club receives city update from Mayor
Rotarian with the Program John Luster introduced Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. at the January 10 luncheon. The Mayor gave an update on the many activities occurring in 2023. Pictured from left are Rotarian President Aaron Johnson, Mayor Williams, and Luster (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Natchitoches Times
Helen Martin
A service to honor the life of Helen Martin was Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Honzell officiating. Burial followed at United Baptist Church Cemetery in Campti, LA. The family received friends for a visitation Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Reconstruction: Promises Broken – a Talk by Local Civic Leader John Winston
NSU’s student union ballroom hosted the inaugural 2023 talk of the Black Studies Minor Natchitoches Civil Rights Speaker Series. Community leader, educator and past president of the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League, John Winston, spoke before an audience of around 40 faculty, students and local residents. His talk...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
School Board votes in new President, Vice President
The Natchitoches Parish School Board members voted Billy Benefield as the new President of the Board at its meeting on Jan. 12. Russ Danzy was voted in as the new Vice President. Agenda items included:. Approve MOU between NPSB and City of Natchitoches amount not to exceed $32,000 effective January...
ktalnews.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
klax-tv.com
19 year old arrested for Aggravated Assault
Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 4th, 2023. At approximately 08:04 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the business located at 1207 MacArthur Drive, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the business that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is now in stable condition.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
Natchitoches Times
Morgan Bruce Dugas
A service to celebrate the life of Morgan Bruce Dugas was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Burial followed at Couley Methodist Church Cemetery near Winnfield, LA. Morgan was born on Oct. 8, 1998 and passed away Jan. 4, 2023 at the age of 24....
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
