Michael “Hash” Hasheider, 59, of Phil Campbell, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home with his loving family present. Hash was a Christian and a member of Spruce Pine Church of Christ. He was co-owner of Hasheider Construction with his father, Richard Hasheider, for 41-plus years, building beautiful homes for their many customers. They worked from dusk to dawn from the time he got out of high school in 1982, building their business to be very successful. He enjoyed family times, his sweet grandbabies, and Alabama Football. “ROLL TIDE, HASH”!

PHIL CAMPBELL, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO