Fred Riley Guthrie
Fred Riley Guthrie, 68, of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his residence. Fred was born on February 18, 1954, in Winston County. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where his funeral will be at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Center Cemetery in Lawrence County. Brother Danny Page will officiate.
Randal Earl Sartin
Randal Earl Sartin, 62, of Haleyville, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Randal was born on January 24, 1960 in Lilbourn, Missouri. His visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Brother Alvis Treece will officiate.
Michael "Hash" Hasheider
Michael “Hash” Hasheider, 59, of Phil Campbell, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home with his loving family present. Hash was a Christian and a member of Spruce Pine Church of Christ. He was co-owner of Hasheider Construction with his father, Richard Hasheider, for 41-plus years, building beautiful homes for their many customers. They worked from dusk to dawn from the time he got out of high school in 1982, building their business to be very successful. He enjoyed family times, his sweet grandbabies, and Alabama Football. “ROLL TIDE, HASH”!
Laguania Delois Weems
Laguania Delois Weems, 71, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Weems was a Christian by faith. She is survived by her son, Ronald Eugene Weems; daughter-in-love, Brandy Weems; granddaughters, Serenity Weems (Kane Heaps), Destiny Weems and Pandora Weems (Tyler Trussell); brothers, Connie Welch and Roger Welch and sister, Benita Wise (Jessie).
Cynthia "Cindy" Dianne Odom
Cynthia “Cindy” Dianne Odom, 61, of Lynn, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at New Hope at Mt. Ebron Church on County Road 25 in Double Springs. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Notice of Appointment - Patsy J. Blackwelder
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Joni Renee Blackwelder Erb as Executrix of the Estate of Patsy J. Blackwelder, on the 4th day of January, 2023 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons...
Changes to Empty Bowls this year
DOUBLE SPRINGS - Organizers literally know how to dish it out when it comes to serving a variety of delectable soups at the annual Empty Bowls dinner. This year’s Empty Bowls dinner is just a few weeks away, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Double Springs Municipal Building, with doors opening to the public at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m., as in previous years, noted Winston County Arts Council Vice President Theresa Snoddy.
Notice of Abandoned and Unclaimed Vehicles
Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 2, 2023 sealed bids will be taken from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following wrecked, burned, or abandoned vehicles. Ward’s Towing Service LLC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The auction will be held at. Ward’s...
Legislators want to hear from residents Jan. 19
Winston County’s state legislative team will be making a special visit to Haleyville High School Thursday, Jan. 19, for a meeting, designed to give the public input into the legislative process, as well as allow them to ask questions and seek input from those representing them. The meet-and-greet portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the HHS commons area, where the public meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Free radon testing kits being offered
Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings. Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing,...
Storm damage reported after tornado-warned storm
Update, 1:07 p.m.: Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have stated that County Roads 81 and 32 are now reopened to traffic. County Road 28 is still closed. Crews are currently on County Road 28 working to remove debris. Update: The worst damage appears to be in the Ashridge...
