ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington City Manager announces retirement

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1BpG_0k9x8glb00

LEXINGTON - Lexington City Manager Terra Greene has announced she will be retiring later this year.

During its regular meeting on Monday, Greene informed the Lexington City Council of her intent to retire sometime in 2023, giving the board advanced notice to begin the search for a new city manager. The exact date of her retirement has not been decided.

“Seasons of transition are healthy in leadership. I am honored to provide every assistance available to the next leader of this incredible organization. My genuine care for the City of Lexington’s resiliency and progression on this exciting upward trajectory, as well as my genuine care for the high-caliber workforce runs deep over the lifespan of a 25-year commitment. As the time arrives for the next chapter, my work family is what I will miss most … and yet, I will treasure them always and the memories of the advancements we accomplished together for the community we cherish,” said Greene.

Greene has served as Lexington City Manager since January 2019. She is the first woman and tenth city manager appointed by city council since 1935.

She has worked for the city for over 25 years, beginning as the city’s finance director in 1997. She has also served as Director of Financial and Information Services and as Assistant City Manager before becoming City Manager in 2019.

Mayor Jason Hayes and Lexington City Council are set to begin a comprehensive recruitment and interview process for the selection of the next city manager.

“I have had the privilege to work with Ms. Greene for the past six months, but I have been following her work for years. I am appreciative of her leadership during some difficult times and unprecedented adverse situations. I am thankful for her bringing together a wonderful and experienced staff. She is dedicated to the city and her work family. She will be missed,” said Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes.

Lexington Asst. City Manager Chip Vanderzee announced his retirement last month, which became effective on Dec. 31

Hayes said the city council will begin developing a process and timeline to select candidates for the city manager position. In the meantime, Greene has stated she will continue to serve in the role until a new person can be hired.

“We are appreciative of Ms. Greene willingness to give us time to identify and find an appropriate candidate and to have a smooth transition in this leadership role,” said Hayes.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Lexington City Manager announces retirement

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners And School Board Have Interesting New Dynamic

These days, when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners gets together with the Guilford County Board of Education, the result always feels a little strange. For the better part of the century, the two boards have essentially been at odds with each other – with the Board of Commissioners, which sets tax rates, trying to pinch every penny it can, and the Board of Education trying to get all the funding wants to build repair and run the schools.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

NAACP installs new officers, executive committee

For the first time in three years the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will have a full slate to lead the organization into the new year, according to president Al Jabbar. Jabbar, who has served as president since 2020, other officials and the executive committee were sworn in by District Court Judge Whit Davis at the local NAACP headquarters on Sunday, Jan. 8.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Board of Commissioners Had Rare Chair Kickoff 2023

No one quite understood what was going on Thursday, Jan. 5 when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the New Year. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston was in his usual seat in the middle of the dais, and, at other meetings, Alston would have begun running the meeting.
davidsonlocal.com

Distillery, event venue and arcade bar to open in Depot District

Michael Tesh stands in a former Lexington Furniture Industries factory he is redeveloping as the Holland Brooks distillery and event venue that will open this summer in the Depot District. Above him is part of the conveyor system in the plant. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Michael Tesh, a Lexington Realtor...
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Community Events This Spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

EGGER’s acquires wood recycling facility

LEXINGTON, N.C. — EGGER Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, has acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries, Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte, N.C. The acquisition, via EGGER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Timberpak, LLC, is expected to enhance the mission of EGGER Wood...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Lions Park in need of repair

Repairs are needed at the popular park in Walnut Cove which includes a walking track, clubhouse, playground and ballfields. Stokes County commissioners unanimously voted in favor to update a management agreement on Monday evening, stating they’ll continue to provide $4,000 annually for the operation and maintenance to the Lions Park in Walnut Cove. The updated agreement will allow the Walnut Cove Lions Club to pursue much needed improvement grants for the park.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

2K+
Followers
528
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy